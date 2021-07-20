DEAPcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and $1.41 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012942 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00766914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,187,064,585 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

