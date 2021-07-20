DEAPcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00737367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,919,640 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

