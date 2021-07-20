DECOIN (DTEP) Price Down 2.9% This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.20 million and $43,436.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008532 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,276,454 coins and its circulating supply is 55,139,560 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

