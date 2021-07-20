Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.0690

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

