DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $350,304.78

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $350,304.78 and $528,982.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00143881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00094026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.85 or 1.00169011 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 757,613 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

