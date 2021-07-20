Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
