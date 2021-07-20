Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

