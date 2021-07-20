Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 724.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

