Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 16,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 425.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 434,763 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,498,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

