Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 46,577 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. 66,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

