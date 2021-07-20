Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 85,931 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $29,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.43. 20,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

