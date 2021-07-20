Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $29.86 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,030 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 321,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,530. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

