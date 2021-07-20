Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,965 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 127,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,709. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

