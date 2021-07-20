Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.13% of Jack in the Box worth $27,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Truist Securities upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of JACK traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,283. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.