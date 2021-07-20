Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.70

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 4740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,451,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

