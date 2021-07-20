DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Lowered by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 24,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,420,835.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

