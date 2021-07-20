DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0605 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $46.86 million and approximately $587,066.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00398154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002648 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.01408565 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,197,852 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

