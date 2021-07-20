Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.34% of ProPetro worth $47,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ProPetro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $740.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.