Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 123,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

