Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.49 Million Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $45,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

