Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.85 Million Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,592,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $47,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

