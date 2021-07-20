Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.80% of America’s Car-Mart worth $48,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.