Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 273,883 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 920,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $44,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -546.38 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

