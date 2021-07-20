Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $76.03. Approximately 3,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Specifically, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

