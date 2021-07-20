Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CTO Mezerville Roberto De Sells 4,066 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

