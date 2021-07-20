Doheny Asset Management CA Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

