Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases 1,250 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

