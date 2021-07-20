Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 4,895 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.