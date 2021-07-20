Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

