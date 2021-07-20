Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV opened at $151.97 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.