Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover has a 1 year low of $101.54 and a 1 year high of $156.86. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Dover alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.