Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.16.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.81. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.55 and a 1 year high of C$16.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

