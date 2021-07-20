Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.16.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.55 and a 52 week high of C$16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.81.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.