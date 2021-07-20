Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.72.

DRETF opened at $18.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.8091 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

