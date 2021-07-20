Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,452.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.8091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRETF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

