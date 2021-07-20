DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.85. 36,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.45 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,242,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

