Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Dundee Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00. Dundee Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dundee Precious Metals traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 40086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

