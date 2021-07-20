Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

