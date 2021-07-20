Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 36.2% in June

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DLNG opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $106.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

