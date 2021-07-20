Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

