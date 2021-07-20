Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DT. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 1,474,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.58, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,903 shares of company stock valued at $21,604,740 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

