Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Dynavax Technologies worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 772.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $827,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.