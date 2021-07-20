DZ Bank Begins Coverage on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Equities research analysts at DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $145.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,006. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

