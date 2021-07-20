Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,932 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.30% of Eagle Materials worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $5,604,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 25.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.89. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

