Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $64.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $21.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $317.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $336.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.84 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $432.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ESTE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,505. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $776.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $236,672.00. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 97,200 shares of company stock worth $1,097,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $94,652,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

