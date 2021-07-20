East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

