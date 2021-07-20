easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 812.20 ($10.61). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 769.60 ($10.05), with a volume of 5,837,865 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,925.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

