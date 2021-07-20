Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

