Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE:EFR opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.54.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
