Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE ETY opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.