EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,196,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,839,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,425.8 days.

Shares of ELCPF remained flat at $$5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ELCPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.