Egon Durban Sells 117,468 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Egon Durban sold 117,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,724,481.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.